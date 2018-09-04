ELY, Minn. (WCCO) – An 18-year-old man who died after swimming in Miners Lake in Ely has been identified.

Despite continued life-saving efforts, the man died Monday after being transported by ambulance to the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.

According to police, the man had been swimming with a group of friends near the boat landing on the north side of the lake. Law enforcement officers responded to the lake just before 4 p.m.

The man, later identified as Sean Westly Giles Jr., was located 20 minutes after police arrived and pulled to shore.

The incident is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.