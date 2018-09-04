MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say 116 people died this year in crashes from Memorial Day to Labor Day, considered the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads.

State officials say those 116 fatalities account for 52 percent of road deaths so far this year. That number is also down from 121 road deaths last year between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety broke down the cause of the 116 deaths. Officials said at least eight involved distracted driving, 32 were speed-related, 30 involved alcohol, 17 were not wearing seat belts and 40 were motorcyclists. Of the 40 motorcyclists who died, 28 were not wearing a helmet.

Officials say their numbers show there were 33 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day where there wasn’t a fatal crash.

Authorities say from Friday night to Tuesday morning, there were 408 arrests statewide for DWI. That brings the total this year to 18,130.