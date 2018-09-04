  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Crash, Fridley, Highway 65, Pedestrian, West Moore Lake Drive
FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 20-year-old man was hit by a car Tuesday morning as he crossed Highway 65 traffic.

According to police, a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman struck the man just after 8 a.m. on southbound Highway 65 at West Moore Lake Drive. Southbound traffic had a green light.

The man suffered head, neck and back pain and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said. Roads were wet during the incident, but it was not raining.

No additional information has been released at this time.

