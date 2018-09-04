TORNADO WATCHFillmore, Houston, Winona counties til 11 p.m. | FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Parts of Southeastern Minnesota til 2:45 a.m.
Filed Under:Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

HOUSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano was carted off the field in the second inning against Houston on Tuesday night after injuring his surgically repaired left leg sliding into second base.

The team says X-rays are negative and he’s listed as day-to-day with a bruise on his lower left leg.

gettyimages 1026775214 Twins DH Sano Carted Off With Bruised Left Leg

(credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Sano had a rod inserted in his left leg in November. The procedure helped him deal with a stress reaction in his shin that came after he fouled a ball off the bone last August.

Sano remained on the ground for several minutes after his slide while a team trainer tended to him. He did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto the cart and taken off the field.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.