LOUISVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A 64-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding was struck from behind by a car last month in Scott County.

Thomas Edward Kreager, of Shakopee, was traveling eastbound on 130th Street West from Highway 169 on Aug. 3 when he was struck from behind by a sedan driven by a 55-year-old Hamburg man.

Kreager was transported to Hennepin Healthcare following the incident. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office told police Kreager died from injuries suffered in the crash.

“There have been multiple fatalities in the past two months involving motorcycles and I would like to remind motorists and motorcyclists alike to take all necessary precautions to avoid these tragic situations,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. Kreager was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.