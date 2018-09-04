GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — The FBI says it has recovered a stolen pair of ruby slippers worn in the “Wizard of Oz.”

Someone took the iconic footwear from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in 2005.

The slippers are one of four pairs worn by Minnesota-native Garland during the 1939 movie.

More on recovering Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from Grand Rapids police #rubyslippers pic.twitter.com/jih4HqGWMD — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) September 4, 2018

Their disappearance has stumped investigators for more than a decade. Divers even searched a mine pit in Grand Rapids in 2015 when rumors floated that kids may have stolen the slippers as a prank and thrown them into the pit — but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The museum’s founder says the slippers were worth $1 million at the time they were taken.

We expect to see the slippers at a press conference with the FBI and Grand Rapids police at 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference will reveal more about where the slippers have been for 13 years.