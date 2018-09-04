GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — The FBI says it has recovered a stolen pair of ruby slippers worn in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Someone took the iconic footwear from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in 2005. The slippers are one of four pairs worn by Minnesota-native Garland during the 1939 movie.

In the summer of 2017, 12 years after the theft, an individual approached the company that insured the slippers, saying he had information about the shoes and how they could be returned. Grand Rapids police requested the FBI’s assistance. After nearly a yearlong investigation, the slippers were recovered during an undercover operation in Minneapolis.

More on recovering Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from Grand Rapids police #rubyslippers pic.twitter.com/jih4HqGWMD — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) September 4, 2018

The museum’s founder says the slippers were worth $1 million at the time they were taken.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said they had to work with no evidence and really no clues.

Their disappearance has stumped investigators for more than a decade. Divers even searched a mine pit in Grand Rapids in 2015 when rumors floated that kids may have stolen the slippers as a prank and thrown them into the pit — but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Sgt. Robert Stein said they did not dispel the story about kids dropping the shoes into a pit because they didn’t want the actual thief to destroy the slippers if the thief believed police were still actively hunting.

“We believed that information would eventually surface and knew we were in this for the long haul,” Stein said. “Over the years, our officers investigated numerous tips as they came in, eliminating each one. The problem is that there are a great many reproductions out there and people believed that these were the stolen slippers. Each proved not to be the missing slippers. As recently as two weeks ago, we received a telephone call from a psychic telling us that she was sure she knew where the slippers were.”

The department worked with the FBI to find the slippers, which were recovered in Minneapolis.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson thanked investigators for helping recover “one of our city’s most famous children.”

“We knew this day would eventually come and we are grateful to the FBI and all those that worked so hard to bring this piece of cinematic treasure out of the shadows and into the light,” he said. “After all, ‘There’s no place like home!’”