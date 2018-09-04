PULLING TOGETHER:The Twin Cities' epic tug-of-war is this Saturday! Will you be there?
(credit: Twitch)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Before Sunday’s game against the Royals, the Twins are inviting fans of the uber-popular video game Fortnite to watch pitcher Trevor May play alongside professional gamers.

The pre-game event, which the Twins are calling Fortday, is a partnership between the team and WorldGaming Network, an organization that specializes in facilitating competitive video gaming, aka “esports.”

Fortday is slated to start at 10 a.m., and it’ll feature May playing Fortnite with gamers Jordan Fisher and Marcel “BasicallyIDoWrk” Cunningham.

The three will play Fortnite for an hour before an audience at Target Field, and the gameplay will be displayed on the video boards. Twins catcher Mitch Garver will emcee the action.

Tickets to Fortday cost $64, and they include a reserved seat for the Twins-Royals game that afternoon. The first 500 fans to get tickets will get an exclusive “Fortday with Trevor May” T-shirt.

Fortnite is a free-to-play online video game that boasts upwards of 125 million players across the globe. The game is one of the most-watched on streaming websites, such as YouTube and Twitch.

May, along with being a professional baseball pitcher, often streams himself playing video games on Twitch. He has more than 40,000 followers on the site and streams under the name “iamtrevormay.”

According to MLB.com, May is an esports ambassador for Luminosity Gaming. He’s spoken about the similarities between gamers and traditional athletes, as well as his desire to see esports grow as a business and competitive enterprise.

