Title: Weekend Anchor-Reporter
Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Anchor newscasts and report for TV and our digital platforms.
  • Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and present high-energy, engaging live shots or recorded stories as assigned.
  • Leader in social media and other new technologies to engage with the audience and innovate new ways of storytelling.
  • Coach reporters, producers and other contributors.
  • Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments, sweeps stories and special projects
  • Ensure an accurate and ethical presentation of the news
  • Research and conduct necessary interviews
  • Meet all news production deadlines
  • Participate in various Community Relations/Public Relations appearances (parades, organization dinners, fundraisers, meetings, etc.)
  • Ensure that the daily broadcast is consistent with station strategic goals, values and brand.
  • Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Must have exceptional communication and active listening skills
  • Must have ability to ad lib clearly and accurately during times of breaking news
  • Must be a strong emotional storyteller
  • Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to teamwork
  • Must be flexible to working all shifts

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Experience as an anchor in a medium/large market
  • Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or related field.

