MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A toddler was found in a bathtub with the child’s dead mother in Madison.

Police say the woman likely died of a drug overdose and was found face down in cold water by her grandparents Sunday about 10:30 p.m. Chief Mike Koval said Monday the 2-year-old was cold but otherwise appeared to be OK.

Koval says the 25-year-old woman is a known heroin user. Her death is listed as possible overdose.

