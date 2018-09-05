MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – Two Maple Grove men have pleaded guilty for possessing 6 pounds of heroin with intent to distribute.

Daniel Eduardo Martinez-Castro, 28, and Victor Ernesto Castro-Garcia, 43, both pleaded guilty this week to aiding and abetting first-degree distribution of heroin and each sentenced to 65 month in prison.

According to court documents, police searched a residence in the 9400 block of Ranchview Lane in Maple Grove on June 4 in connection with an investigation involving Martinez-Castro and Castro-Garcia. Police said both men entered and exited the residence on numerous occasions and sometimes spent the night.

Police recovered 2,758 grams – equaling approximately 6 pounds – of heroin during the search. The heroin was packaged into numerous bags, and police also found packaging materials and a digital scale.

Martinez-Castro drove past the residence while police were searching it. He was then stopped and arrested, and heroin was found inside his car, according to a criminal complaint.