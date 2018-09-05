MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a new political TV ad thanking Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen because he voted for tax cuts.

And it claims taxpayers in Paulsen’s district will get a $5,000 tax cut.

Is that true?

The ad is produced by the Republican Super PAC Conservative Leadership Alliance.

It makes the claim that families in Paulsen’s district are getting an average $5,000 federal tax cut, thanks to Paulsen.

Here is what the ad says in full:

“The historic tax cuts are helping the middle class! And Congressman Erik Paulsen helped make them happen. The average family here is saving over $5,000. But Nancy Pelosi is promising to roll back these tax cuts, taking away hard earned money from the middle class.

“If Pelosi gets her way, our paychecks are smaller, and there is less for retirement. Tell Congressman Erik Paulsen to keep fighting for the middle class tax cuts. And block the Pelosi tax hike.”

Let’s look at one claim made in the ad, that the tax cuts are helping the middle class and the average family is saving over $5,000.

On average, it’s TRUE, according to the House Ways and Means Committee.

It applies to Paulsen’s 3rd Congressional District, where half of the families make more than $140,000 a year, and half make less.

Families earning $140,000 could see an average tax cut of $5,041.

But averages are deceptive. Thousands of taxpayers won’t get anywhere near that amount.

The new federal tax cuts are skewed heavily toward wealthy taxpayers.

The top 20 percent of earners get 65 percent of the tax cuts.

And in Paulsen’s district, the difference in tax cuts is dramatic.

Families earning $50,000 to $75,000 get an average tax cut of $1,443. Families earning $75,000 to $100,000 get an average of $1,889, and families earning $100,000 to $200,000 get an average of $2,478.

But if you earn more than $200,000, the average tax cut is $22,278.

The ad accuses Democrats, specifically Nancy Pelosi, of wanting to raise taxes.

But the Republican tax cuts will disappear on their own. They are scheduled to expire in 10 years.

That’s Reality Check.



