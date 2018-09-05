PULLING TOGETHER:The Twin Cities' epic tug-of-war is this Saturday! Will you be there?
Tornado Spotted South Of Albert Lea
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin experienced some incredible rainfall totals Monday. Also, a confirmed tornado was spotted south of Albert Lea.

Rochester averages 3.45 inches of rain for the entire month of September. The city almost doubled that Monday with just over 6 inches of rain.

Faribault got 5.28 inches of rain and Goodhue got 4.84 inches.

Over in Wisconsin, Eau Claire got over 5 inches of rain.

“Light rain continued into the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday,” meteorologist Matt Brickman said. “So, it’s going to take a while to dry out.”

Along with the heavy rain, parts of Minnesota experienced severe storms.

Just south of Albert Lea, there was a confirmed tornado sighted at 6:38 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area and rate the tornado Tuesday.

For Tuesday, the clouds and rain are expected to clear out with sunshine expected in the late afternoon. Low-70s expected for the next couple days with a slight warmup for the weekend.

