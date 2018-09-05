MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin experienced some incredible rainfall totals Monday. Also, a confirmed tornado was spotted south of Albert Lea.
Rochester averages 3.45 inches of rain for the entire month of September. The city almost doubled that Monday with just over 6 inches of rain.
Faribault got 5.28 inches of rain and Goodhue got 4.84 inches.
Over in Wisconsin, Eau Claire got over 5 inches of rain.
“Light rain continued into the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday,” meteorologist Matt Brickman said. “So, it’s going to take a while to dry out.”
Along with the heavy rain, parts of Minnesota experienced severe storms.
Just south of Albert Lea, there was a confirmed tornado sighted at 6:38 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area and rate the tornado Tuesday.
Related: Flash Flooding Threatens Parts Of Southeastern Minnesota
For Tuesday, the clouds and rain are expected to clear out with sunshine expected in the late afternoon. Low-70s expected for the next couple days with a slight warmup for the weekend.