MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new squad car to its fleet intended to serve as a mobile avenue of suicide prevention awareness.

Police say the car will be used as a normal duty squad unit traveling across the county, patrolling and responding to calls for service. Sheriff Dan Starry said he hopes the car will provide help and awareness for suicide prevention.

“Since the beginning of 2018, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 163 suicide related calls,” Starry said. “We train all of our deputies in CIT (crisis in intervention training) and will continue to do whatever we can to try and raise awareness and save lives in the areas of mental illness and suicide prevention.”

The car’s design features advertisements for help and awareness for suicide prevention via website, phone number and text message.

September is suicide prevention awareness month. If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).