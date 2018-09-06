NININGER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man broke into a home ate a pizza, drank beer and stole clothing.

The victim alerted authorities to an apparent robbery in his home Sunday upon his return from vacation. He reported he was tipped off when he found his stereo and lights were on, knowing they had been turned off before he left.

He noticed beer bottles, clothing, shoes, blankets, among other items, were out of place. His son’s bicycle, daughter’s identification card, clothing and shoes and approximately $15 were also missing.

Officers recovered the bicycle from the Hastings hospital, where they learned the man who took the bike, identified as Natanael Coplin, was recently arrested and taken to jail.

Coplin told police he slept in the victim’s barn for six hours after being released from jail. He said he then got hungry so he entered the home and ate the pizza.

Coplin is charged with second-degree burglary.