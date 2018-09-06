MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Coon Rapids are investigating after the treasurer of the Coon Rapids Red Line Hockey Club is alleged to have embezzled thousands of dollars from the organization.

Authorities say an official with the club was alerted to suspicious or fraudulent charges to the account by a Wells Fargo employee. A club official reviewed the account history from June 1-30, and saw several unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals.

A club official reported the activity to Coon Rapids police, and noted unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals dating back to December of 2016.

The club official identified 34-year-old Jennifer Crosbie in a police report as the treasurer of the Coon Rapids Hockey Club. The official said she is the only one who has access to the club’s financial account information and has the only debit card and checks for the account. She is the only person to have debit card access to the account.

The club official showed police statements for May and June this year, which had 31 unauthorized purchases totaling $2,649.39. For June, there were more than $3,000 worth of fraudulent purchases. A review showed most of the charges were for personal items.

Officials with the hockey club said Thursday the person responsible has confessed, but the hockey season is in jeopardy. They need funds to cover outstanding debts, and funds to start the new season.