LONDON (AP) — A British coroner says The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died accidentally from drowning because of alcohol intoxication.

Witnesses told a coroner’s inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court on Thursday that O’Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January.

The 46-year-old didn’t leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled O’Riordan’s death an accident.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the `90s with songs including “Dream,” `’Linger” and “Zombie.”

