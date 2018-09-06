MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New statistics show that violent and property crimes in Hennepin County combined are down by 15 percent in the first half of 2018, compared to the first half of 2017.

In fact, violent crimes in Hennepin County have decreased by 26 percent since the end of 2006.

“Fighting violent crime in Hennepin County remains our number one priority for the Sheriff’s Office, and the 2nd quarter stats are a promising sign that county-wide law enforcement efforts are making a positive impact,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek. “Every day we utilize all local and federal partnerships, but we also need assistance from the community—anonymous tip reporting still remains an important tool that law enforcement depends on.”

To read Hennepin County’s full report click here.