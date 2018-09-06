MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are facing murder charges in the January shooting death of an Eden Prairie man in Dinkytown.

Anthony Klitzke, 18, and 25-year-old Clinton Omuya were charged Thursday in the murder of 23-year-old Desean Daggs. Klitzke, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Omuya was charged with second-degree murder, and aiding an accomplice after the fact.

Police were called at about 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7 to the 500 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Daggs lying in the street, shot to death in the chest.

Witnesses told police they were at a party at the residence and on the back porch when Klitzke pointed a gun at the group and fired several times. He then fled the scene.

One witness told police he saw Klitzke get into an argument with Daggs. Klitzke then pointed a gun at the witness and shot at him six or seven times, hitting him once in the right thigh. Multiple witnesses told police the incident stemmed from a prior incident between Daggs and Omuya.

Witnesses said about a year before, Daggs had tried to rob Omuya and during the course of the incident, Omuya was shot. Omuya told several people after that he was going to kill Daggs.

Investigators say the host of the party said he knew both Klitzke and Omuya, and before the party, Omuya called the host to see if Diggs was there.

Court documents state surveillance video shows Omuya’s Mercedes pulling up to the residence at about 2:06 a.m., and a male passenger gets out of the car and approaches the house. The same man is seen fleeing the residence at 2:11 a.m.