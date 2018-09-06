MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Eden Prairie are offering a reward for information after two recent burglaries at ballfield concession stands.

Eden Prairie police say the incidents happened on July 15 and Aug. 28 at Miller Park. Authorities say they involved a suspect or suspects damaging concession stand doors and stealing money from the Eden Prairie Fastpitch Association.

Police are offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information should call the Eden Prairie Police Department at (952) 949-6200.