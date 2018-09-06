MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced its Upper Midwest Chapter Board of Governor’s Emmy Award will be presented to WCCO for its work with local nonprofit Fraser for its work on Pulling Together.

The Emmy, voted on solely by the board, is considered the most prestigious award in the Upper Midwest’s chapter. It recognizes long-standing relationships that creatively and effectively use corporate, nonprofit and broadcast resources, showing how the power of broadcasting can advance a mission or message.

The award is presented to a broadcaster or company, along with the nonprofit organization, that have contributed to raising awareness for and supporting a cause.

The Pulling Together event features teams from both Minneapolis and St. Paul in a tug-of-war over 300 feet of open water across the Mississippi River. For months leading up to the event, teams compete in a fundraising challenge in which all proceeds benefit Fraser, Minnesota’s largest provider of autism services.

You can join in on the Pulling Together fun Saturday at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The 19th Annual Upper Midwest Awards Gala will be held Oct. 6.