FEDERAL DAM, Minn. (WCCO) — Emergency crews in Cass County responded to a report of a bridge fire in Federal Dam, Minnesota early Thursday.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said deputies, along with the Federal Dam Fire Department, arrived to the Soo Line Bridge and found it fully engulfed in flames.

The call came in around 1 a.m.

The bridge sustained significant damage and is currently closed.

The State of Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office is assisting in the investigation.