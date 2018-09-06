PULLING TOGETHER:We're days away from our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi. And you can still help!
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Signs criticizing the chairwoman of the Miss America Organization have surfaced around Atlantic City, where the competition is to have its second night of preliminaries Thursday.

Intended to parody her book “Be Fierce,” the signs brand Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News host, as “So Fake,” adding the words “private bully, public liar.”

Several signs were hung from street lights and at least one was glued to a utility box.

They reference claims by the outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund. Mund said Carlson and pageant CEO Regina Hopper bullied and silenced her during her yearlong reign.

There was no immediate response from Carlson.

