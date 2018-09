MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a crash Thursday night involving serious injuries has the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 closed near St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Highway 241.

Authorities haven’t said how many vehicles were involved, but a LifeLink helicopter landed on scene to take at least one person to a hospital.

Westbound I-94 remains closed in the area while the crash is under investigation.