MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Wisconsin say a 38-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Saturday.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear, but the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred in Sawyer County and resulted in the death of Justin Schlies of Bass Lake, Wisconsin.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

A follow-up investigation is being conducted by the Wisconsin DNR.