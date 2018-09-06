ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Children’s Hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Paul must provide back pay to nurses affected by higher health insurance premiums, an arbitrator ruled Thursday.

Minnesota Nurses Association nurses were awarded after they claimed Children’s violated their contracts in 2017 by requiring part-time nurses pay a higher percentage of health insurance premiums than full-time nurses.

“Nurses did not stand for Children’s blatant attempts to divide our membership on a critical issue like health insurance,” MNA President Mary C. Turner said. “Nurses were unfairly forced to pay higher premiums without proper notice.”

MNA nurses went to an arbitrator with grievances and Unfair Labor Practice charges.

The back pay is projected to total about $345,000 for 400 nurses.