PULLING TOGETHER:We're days away from our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi. And you can still help!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Children's Minnesota, Health Insurance, Minnesota Nurses Association

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Children’s Hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Paul must provide back pay to nurses affected by higher health insurance premiums, an arbitrator ruled Thursday.

Minnesota Nurses Association nurses were awarded after they claimed Children’s violated their contracts in 2017 by requiring part-time nurses pay a higher percentage of health insurance premiums than full-time nurses.

“Nurses did not stand for Children’s blatant attempts to divide our membership on a critical issue like health insurance,” MNA President Mary C. Turner said. “Nurses were unfairly forced to pay higher premiums without proper notice.”

MNA nurses went to an arbitrator with grievances and Unfair Labor Practice charges.

The back pay is projected to total about $345,000 for 400 nurses.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.