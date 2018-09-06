MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now’s your chance to own a piece of Minnesota history. Items from the Pillsbury Mansion will soon be for sale.

The mansion became a summer home for John and Elanor Pillsbury in 1918, but it was demolished last month after sitting on the market for years.

Before the Lake Minnetonka mansion was torn down, it was cleaned out.

Shoppers showed up early at the H&B Gallery in Uptown Minneapolis.

Gallery owners say the phones were ringing well in advance, and they were understandably excited to share treasures recovered from the mansion.

“I think because of the history of this house it’s hard to say that everything wouldn’t go quickly. Of course, a few of the things are quite expensive, deservedly, and they may take the right house,” Tony Scornavacco said. “I would imagine any of the beautiful household furnishings that we have been able to offer will sell right away because they will fit into nearly everyone’s home.”

Click here to see the items up for auction.