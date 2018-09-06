MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now’s your chance to own a piece of Minnesota history. Items from the Pillsbury Mansion will soon be for sale.

The mansion became a summer home for John and Elanor Pillsbury in 1918, but it was demolished last month after sitting on the market for years.

And while the historic mansion is now torn down, a room full of treasures were salvaged.

“It was meticulously restored and one felt the presence of its history when you walked in there,” said Tony Scornavacco, owner of H & B Gallery.

Scornavacco helped handpick items that will be sold in his gallery on Friday morning.

WCCO’s Susan Elizabeth Littlefield got a look at some of the items recovered, including a cradle from 1666, a 16 person dining room table from 1799 and a whole room full of other furnishings. There’s also a large-scale dollhouse that was once a prop in Guthrie Theatre production.

Gallery owners say the phones were ringing well in advance, and they were understandably excited to share treasures recovered from the mansion.

“I think because of the history of this house it’s hard to say that everything wouldn’t go quickly. Of course, a few of the things are quite expensive, deservedly, and they may take the right house,” Scornavacco said. “I would imagine any of the beautiful household furnishings that we have been able to offer will sell right away because they will fit into nearly everyone’s home.”

Items range from $75 dollars to $30 thousand. The sale starts tomorrow at 10 am at H & B Gallery in Uptown Minneapolis. Numbers to get in will be given out at 9:30.

Click here to see the items up for sale.