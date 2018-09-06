MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are honored to share that the Midwest Emmys have honored Pulling Together with the Board of Governors Emmy Award, which honors community service.

At last year’s inaugural event, WCCO viewers helped raise more than $215,000 for Fraser. The non-profit provides life-changing resources to families and individuals dealing with autism and other special needs.

This Saturday, you can come cheer on the action as 20 teams from Minneapolis and St. Paul compete in a tug-of-war across the Mississippi River to bring awareness to Fraser. WCCO’s Kate Raddatz shows us how we’re turning the riverfront into a massive tug-of-war stage, and the best way to get there.

With less than two days to go before Pulling Together, our crews are busy setting up the staging and generators for the big event that will span the Mississippi River.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible so as many people can get out as would like,” WCCO Project Manager Matt Allen said.

But before you make your Saturday plans, know you can’t actually park your vehicle at Hidden Falls Regional Park. You can certainly bike, we’ll have bike racks.

But if you do plan to drive, we’ve got you covered with nearby parking.

“When you come off the off ramps from either 55 or 62, you’ll basically see the north lot of the Fort Snelling Blue Line,” Allen said.

Once you’re here, you can park at the South Lot or in the North Lot. There will be plenty of volunteers to help you find the shuttle bus. Then it’s just a quick 10-minute ride to where all the action is at.

Metro Transit is also offering a free bus ride on route 46 from the stop at Cleveland and Magoffin Avenues. Just be sure to print your free pass on the WCCO website.

If you do plan to take the shuttle Saturday, just a reminder: They will run from 10:15 a.m. to up until Pulling Together wraps up, sometime around 5 p.m.

We can’t wait to see you down there. All you have to decide is which side you are pulling for.

While Pulling Together is a fundraiser, it’s also a friendly competition for bragging rights. The WCCO evening will represent Minneapolis when we compete against the morning team. We also want to make sure we raise more money for Fraser than our colleagues.

Find everything you need to know about Pulling Together here.