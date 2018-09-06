PULLING TOGETHER:We're days away from our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi. And you can still help!
By Christiane Cordero
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Department of Education was busy over summer break, taking in applications for the $25 million School Safety Grant that passed in the 2018 legislative session.

The applications combined ask for $259 million to improve school safety, more than 10 times the available funds.

Winners will get its allocated money on a first-come, first-served basis under some conditions. For example, requests to improve a building’s security gets higher priority than locking doors to a classroom.

Location matters, too, with roughly half of the money going to metro-area schools and half serving the rest of Minnesota. Each school will get a $500,000 limit, which means at least 50 schools will benefit.

The Department of Education says the available funds could pay for a wide variety of projects, including renovating or expanding existing buildings. Schools just have to prove the projects meet the necessary criteria.

Grant winners will be announced September 28.

