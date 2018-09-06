PULLING TOGETHER:We're days away from our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi. And you can still help!
Filed Under:Flooding, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Damage estimates are soaring in southern Wisconsin after weeks of severe flooding and storms destroyed pavement and damaged hundreds of homes.

Gov. Scott Walker tweeted Thursday that flooding and storms that began on Aug. 17 have caused $208.7 million in damage, including $98.2 million in damage to homes, $40.8 million in damage to businesses and $69.6 million to public infrastructure. Dane County, home to the state capital city of Madison, has seen about $155 million in damage.

Emergency officials say the tally is far from complete and those numbers will grow in the coming weeks.

Federal officials say a host of programs are available to help local governments and individuals recover. Walker must win a federal disaster declaration to trigger many of the programs, however.

