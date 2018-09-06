MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now that the 2018 Minnesota State Fair is in the history books, you may be looking for something to do this weekend.

Whether you prefer butterflies or bikes, Greek food or grapes, check out these events.

Grape Jam and Stomp Music Wine and Food Festival

This weekend is the 6th annual Grape Jam and Stomp Music Wine and Food Festival.

Head to The Winery at Sovereign Estate in Waconia for grape stomping contests, wine tastings and live music.

The festival takes place overlooking Lake Waconia this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Minneapolis Greek Festival

Experience authentic Greek food, live music, dancing and culture at this year’s Minneapolis Greek Festival.

Fun events take place throughout the weekend at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church.

Be sure to check out Greek pastry demonstrations, Greek dance lessons and learn “The Secrets Behind Greek Ingredients.”

Minneapolis Monarch Festival

Celebrate monarch butterflies at the annual Minneapolis Monarch Festival.

The event takes place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Nokomis Regional Park.

Butterfly, music and art lovers of all ages come together to learn about these pollinators and their role in the ecosystem.

The monarch festival is free to attend.

St. Paul Classic Bike Tour

Finally, the 24th Annual St. Paul Classic Bike Tour is on Sunday.

The biggest, traffic-free ride in Minnesota is expected to attract nearly 6,000 riders of all ages and experience levels with three courses.

This community-wide ride begins at the University of St. Thomas, tours beautiful St. Paul views, and celebrates its historic neighborhoods.