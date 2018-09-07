MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may be a distant memory now, but Cher’s “Farewell Tour” ended more than 13 years ago, in Spring 2005.

Which is why it makes perfect sense that she’s bringing her “Here We Go Again Tour” to St. Paul next spring.

Cher will be at the Xcel Energy Center on May 18, and tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Sept. 14.

Cher’s one award away from an EGOT; she’s won an Oscar, a Grammy, and an Emmy, and would only need a Tony Award to complete the feat.

The “Here We Go Again Tour” is her first across the U.S. in five years.

She is set to release an album of ABBA tribute songs later this month, concurrent with her appearance in this summer’s sequel to the hit movie “Mamma Mia.”