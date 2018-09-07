MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old man was seriously hurt Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in northeastern Minnesota, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded just before 7:30 pm. to the 5500 block of McNiven Rd. in Balkan Township, near Chisholm, on a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries. When authorities arrived, a 29-year-old Chisholm man was operating a motorcycle by himself westbound on McNiven Rd. when he lost control and crashed.

The man was treated on scene by first responders before being airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The extent of his injuries was not known. Authorities say speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Kenny S. Forsman. What led up to the crash is under investigation.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Chisholm police, the Minnesota State Patrol, Chisholm Fire and Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.