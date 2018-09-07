MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota artist Dessa will return to Orchestra Hall for her third collaboration with the Minnesota Orchestra Oct. 5 and 6.

The program, conducted by principal conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall Sarah Hicks, will include music from the rapper’s new album “Chime.” The album was arranged for orchestra by composer/arranger Andy Thompson.

Dessa will be joined on stage by artists Aby Wolf, Ashley DuBose, Cameron Kinghorn and Matthew Santos. Percussionist Joey Van Phillips will also perform.

Both performances will begin at 8 p.m., and ticket prices range from $50 to $150.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Orchestra website, or call 612-371-5656.