Champions are made in the offseason. So it makes perfect sense that the NFL offseason is a time of change.

Players train and improve their game, removed from the rigors of the regular-season schedule. Coaches and management evaluate and retool their team, without the burden of game-planning for that next opponent. This is when an NFL hopeful lays the foundation for success.

Offenses and defenses are refined and realigned. New players are drafted. Veterans are re-signed or allowed to leave. The injured return to health. The healthy grow into better players.

With the new season upon us, football fans everywhere finally get to see how all those offseason changes play out on the field across the NFL.

Stream your local games LIVE on CBS All Access across devices. Start your free trial now!

Can the Texans’ now-healthy Deshaun Watson pick up where he left off? Will the Browns climb out of the cellar? Is Saquon Barkley who the Giants need to return to relevance? Does the Chargers’ Philip Rivers finally have the players around him to make a run in Los Angeles? Every NFL season has its surprises, and so will this one.

Local CBS sports anchors Don Bell in Philadelphia, Steve Burton in Boston, Bill Jones in Dallas, and Michael Spencer in Denver lay out their potential sleeper teams for the 2018 NFL season.

>>MORE: Fan Essentials: Top NFL Contenders