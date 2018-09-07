MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of people waited in line on Friday for free dental care at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

It’s all part of a two-day event put on by the Minnesota Dental Foundation and Delta Dental. Over a thousand volunteers are providing fillings and other dental services to hundreds of patients at the Mission of Mercy event.

“It’s great to give the patients their smile back, where they could not afford any other way to do that,” says Karen Carlson, a volunteer at the event.

According to the Minnesota Dental Association, around 12 percent of Minnesotans aren’t receiving dental care because of the cost. Organizers say this two-day event will provide free dental services for around 2 thousand people.

To learn more about how you can take part in the event click here.