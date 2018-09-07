PULLING TOGETHER:One more day until our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi! And you can still help!
Filed Under:Burglary, Todd Alan Bergerson
Todd Bergerson (credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warrant has been issued for a man after a burglary in northern Minnesota Wednesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Wednesday at 3:27 a.m. to the report of a burglary that just occurred at an occupied residence in rural Lengby.

When deputies arrived, they learned a male suspect entered the residence and fled shortly after. A search of the area for the suspect was unsuccessful.

The victim identified the suspect as 33-year-old Todd Alan Bergerson of Fosston. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-281-0431.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.