MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warrant has been issued for a man after a burglary in northern Minnesota Wednesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Wednesday at 3:27 a.m. to the report of a burglary that just occurred at an occupied residence in rural Lengby.

When deputies arrived, they learned a male suspect entered the residence and fled shortly after. A search of the area for the suspect was unsuccessful.

The victim identified the suspect as 33-year-old Todd Alan Bergerson of Fosston. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-281-0431.