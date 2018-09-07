PULLING TOGETHER:One more day until our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi! And you can still help!
Filed Under:Metro Transit, Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Minnesotans utilized Metro Transit buses during the Minnesota State Fair, setting the transit company’s single-day record on Sept. 1.

The 10th day of the fair set both a Metro Transit record and an attendance record. More than 83,500 rides were provided on State Fair Express Buses and regular routes serving the fairgrounds, and the single-day attendance record was set, topping 270,400 visitors.

Overall, Metro Transit provided almost 600,000 rides to and from the Great Minnesota Get Together over the two-week period.

The busiest Express Bus Park & Ride was near the Mall of America in Bloomington, which served more than 94,000 rides.

