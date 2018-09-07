JACKSON, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man has been charged with murder after authorities determined his mother was strangled to death.

Rebecca Garber Thompson was found unresponsive by police July 1 after a person at her Jackson, Minnesota residence called 911 and requested assistance.

While attempting life-saving measures, police noticed Thompson’s face was purple in color and saw an apparent ligature mark on her neck. Officers also noticed a small amount of blood on the floor and a cut on her nose.

Upon police questioning, it was discovered Thompson’s mother, Maxine Garber, and her son, 28-year-old Nicholas Thompson also lived in the home. Garber told deputies that the three of them were the only ones in the home that day and she had seen her daughter uninjured approximately 45 minutes prior to her statement.

The victim’s son was brought in for questioning, where he told police he was drinking in his bedroom when he heard his grandmother call to him for help. That’s when he saw his mother face down on the floor.

Rebecca died at the Sioux Falls Hospital July 4, and the subsequent autopsy determined she had died from complications from asphyxia consistent with strangulation. The medical examiner concluded that it was highly unlikely Garber could have inflicted that amount of harm on her daughter based on the two women’s respective sizes.

Nicholas was charged Wednesday with three counts of second-degree murder.

His first court appearance is set for Sept. 12.