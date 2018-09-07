MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The loss of Jim Nisser is still felt a decade later. He was a lifelong parishioner and faithful volunteer at Wooddale Lutheran Church.

“After he died, I invited the congregation to share memories, expecting to get maybe 25, 30 people who would share something about Jim. I got 125. From young children all the way up to senior citizens,” said Wooddale Lutheran Pastor Emeritus Tim Rauk.

Born with cerebral palsy, Nisser defied the odds from the start, living a full life until Sept. 11, 2008. The 65 year old was biking to work at The Minikahda Club off Excelsior Boulevard early in the morning. Investigators believe an SUV hit him from behind near the golf course’s pedestrian bridge, dragging him for some distance before driving away.

Minneapolis Police tell WCCO-TV that no witnesses have ever come forward in the 10 years since the crash. The only significant piece of evidence recovered from the scene was a small paint chip from a car.

Based on the chip, detectives think the car that killed Nisser is a light-brown Jeep Grand Cherokee from between 1996 to 1998.

“You want to see justice. You want to see somebody at least apologize for what they did,” said Minikahda Club General Manager Jim Jennings.

Nisser worked at the club for more than 30 years. While he would like to see the culprit caught, Rauk knows nothing will bring back Nisser’s spirit or his smile.

“The loss is our loss. If somebody is found, they should be held responsible. If they aren’t, the loss is no less,” Rauk said.

A reward is still being offered for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case. You can submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers or the Minneapolis Police. Click here for more information.