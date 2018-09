MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we head into fall, who wouldn’t want a furry friend to nestle in with? This week we have Daphne, the 7-year-old bulldog/pit bull mix who loves to cuddle.

A gentle giant, Daphne is mellow and sweet and enjoys meeting new people. Daphne was with her last family for about four years and has done well with other dogs, cats and kids in the past.

If you’d like to adopt Daphne, you can visit the Humane Society’s website.