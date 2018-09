MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a child who was found by herself Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a small female child, about 18 months old, was found at about 4:15 p.m. walking in the area of the 2700 block of Nicollet Ave. S. Police say there were no adults or other people with the child.

Anyone with information about the girl should call 911.