MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report Friday before their Week 1 match-up against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Center Pat Elflein remains sidelined with ankle and shoulder injuries as he continues to make progress from offseason surgery. Elflein was a limited participant in practices all week. Offensive tackle Aviante Collins is out with an elbow injury, and reserve running back Roc Thomas is out with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was listed as doubtful for Sunday after he didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited in practices Thursday and Friday.

Xavier Rhodes, one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and being a full participant on Friday.