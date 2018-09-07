PULLING TOGETHER:One more day until our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi! And you can still help!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings held a pep rally on Friday afternoon to get fans in ‘skol’ spirt before the season opener this Sunday.

The event took place in the atrium at U.S. Bank Plaza. Vikings’ tight end Kyle Rudolph was there to talk about the upcoming season, and to get fans pumped up for the big game.

gettyimages 607635842 Vikings Pep Rally Gets Fans In Skol Spirit

(credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Vikings mascot, Viktor, started a skol chant with fans in preparation for this weekend. The Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener this Sunday at U.S Bank Stadium.

To see the Minnesota Vikings full 2018 schedule, click here.

