It’s Week 1 of the NFL season, which means we’re glued to our computers while we watch football games and monitor our fantasy football lineups.

The Minnesota Vikings open the regular season Sunday, hosting the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Which players in the game could have a big fantasy impact? Who should you bench? It’s all below.

First, look for the Vikings to feature Latavius Murray near the goal line. He’s healthy, and there are still some questions with Dalvin Cook on if he’s ready to play an entire game. The Vikings defense, with the help of U.S. Bank Stadium noise, should be good to pick up points.

Stefon Diggs — Start

The 49ers made a big upgrade on defense this offseason, adding Richard Sherman at cornerback. But with Kirk Cousins now at the helm for the Vikings, Stefon Diggs should be able to build on his success from last season and get off to a strong start in Week 1 against San Francisco.

Kyle Rudolph — Start

Kyle Rudolph has shown a nose for the end zone the last two seasons, scoring 15 touchdowns. While the Vikings have many weapons on the offensive side of the ball, Rudolph is a good start in Week 1 against the 49ers young, unproven defense.

Jimmy Garoppolo — Bench

Jimmy Garoppolo impressed many around the league with his play in the second half of last season, but it might be smart to let him ride the bench in Week 1 against the Vikings. Being on the road in a loud stadium against one of the top defenses from last year, presents a tough match-up for the young signal-caller.