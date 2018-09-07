PULLING TOGETHER:One more day until our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi! And you can still help!
CRANE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a 79-year-old woman was thrown from a boat in northern Minnesota after the craft struck a submerged log.

A 73-year-old man, who was operating the boat when the incident occurred, jumped in to help the woman and was able to bring them both back into the boat. They drove back to the marine where they were treated by medical personnel.

Both were subsequently transported to the hospital and treated for hypothermia and minor injuries.

Neither person was wearing a life jacket.

 

