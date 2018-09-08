PULLING TOGETHER:Thank you for making our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi a huge success! You can still help!
By Jennifer Mayerle
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Apple harvest is here and local orchards are open for picking.

The early season began in August, but orchard owners say now we’re in full swing with other varieties ripening.

“This is starting of the prime picking, yep,” Chris Aamodt of Aamodt’s Apple Farm said.

Aamodt calls this year’s crop really good. The weather has cooperated and apples are ripening on time.

“The rains have been perfect in the last few weeks, the apples, you can almost hear them swelling up and getting bigger,” Aamodt said.

The apples ready to pick at his farm are Zestar!, SweeTango and Sweet Riverbelle.

When it comes to picking an apple, Aamodt says look for the redder ones because he says a tree ripens at different times.

“Once you start picking, the tree will start energizing the other ones, ripen a little bit faster,” Aamodt said.

Visitor Maria Fortunato says there’s a satisfaction that comes with selecting your own apple.

“This way, you know you get good apples and every one can be perfect,” Fortunato said.

It’s become tradition for her family. Fortunato introduced her 5-moth-old granddaughter, Claire, this year.

“Sharing the Minnesota experience,” Fortunato said.

“I like to cook with them, so I love making apple crisps, apple chips. And then also the experience; getting outside on a nice fall Minnesota day,” Fortunato’s daughter-in-law Kylie said.

Aamodt says there are really three seasons in one: the early August picking, fall apples and the third season, which we’re days away from. That’s when people can pick the traditional Honeycrisp and Haralson apples.

There are 111 apple tree farms across the state. Click here for a list.

