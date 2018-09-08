PULLING TOGETHER:Thank you for making our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi a huge success! You can still help!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Edina, Holiday Gas Station, Interlachen Boulevard
(credit: CBS)

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) – Several people have been transported to hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a Holiday gas station store Saturday afternoon on Interlachen Boulevard in Edina.

Police say the driver, a 46-year-old woman from Edina, was traveling westbound on Interlachen Boulevard when she veered off the road and into the store.

Five people, including the driver, were transported to local hospitals following the incident, which police say severely damaged the store’s counter area. One individual was transported in serious condition.

The incident is currently being investigated, and though the store has been turned back over to Holiday, it remains closed.

According to police, it is too early in the investigation to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.