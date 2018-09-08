EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) – Several people have been transported to hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a Holiday gas station store Saturday afternoon on Interlachen Boulevard in Edina.

Police say the driver, a 46-year-old woman from Edina, was traveling westbound on Interlachen Boulevard when she veered off the road and into the store.

Five people, including the driver, were transported to local hospitals following the incident, which police say severely damaged the store’s counter area. One individual was transported in serious condition.

The incident is currently being investigated, and though the store has been turned back over to Holiday, it remains closed.

According to police, it is too early in the investigation to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

No additional information has been released at this time.