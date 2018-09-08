PULLING TOGETHER:Thank you for making our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi a huge success! You can still help!
NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WCCO) – A man has died and a woman received serious injuries following a two-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin.

Both the man and the woman are from Minnesota.

Police say the crash occurred on State Road 64 at City Road Q in New Haven Township. A group of motorcycles was traveling eastbound when the man struck the rear of the motorcycle driven by the woman. Both were ejected from their motorcycles.

Though life-saving measures were attempted, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie with serious injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

No further information has been released at this time, pending notification of family.

